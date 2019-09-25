Internet News
September 25, 2019 / 8:52 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Nintendo's Mario racer suffers launch day server overload

FILE PHOTO: Nintendo's game character Super Mario is seen on a screen at the presentation ceremony of Nintendo's new game console Switch in Tokyo, Japan January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nintendo Co Ltd’s hotly-awaited mobile title Mario Kart Tour launched on Wednesday with many users complaining server overload meant they were unable to play the game - seen as a major test of the Kyoto-based company’s mobile ambitions.

“The servers are experiencing heavy traffic. Your log-in request will be processed in the order it was received,” reads a message that appears when the game is launched.

Nintendo did not respond to a request for immediate comment.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; editing by Jason Neely

