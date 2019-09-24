Technology News
Chinese EV maker Nio shares tumble after deliveries disappoint

(Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric carmaker NIO Inc (NIO.N), a rival to Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), tumbled more than 18% on Tuesday, after the company posted a drop in quarterly vehicle sales, citing slowing growth due to U.S.-China trade war.

The company’s net loss widened 83% in the second quarter from a year-ago and reported a nearly 8% drop in vehicle sales from the preceeding quarter.

The company also said it will cut jobs to 7,800 from nearly 10,000 in January and canceled its second-quarter post-earnings call.

