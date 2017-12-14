Britain First leader whom Trump re-tweeted arrested again in Belfast

BELFAST (Reuters) - A leader of a British far-right group whose anti-Islamic posts were retweeted by U.S. President Donald Trump was arrested in Northern Ireland on Thursday minutes after being bailed over a separate incident.

Jayda Fransen, deputy leader of the fringe anti-immigrant Britain First group, appeared at a court in Belfast to face charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words in a speech at a rally in the city in August.

She was remanded on continuing bail until January 9 on condition that she does not go within 500 meters of any rally or demonstration before the case is finished.

As she left court, Fransen, 31, was then arrested over a separate incident that occurred on Wednesday, a police source told Reuters. Britain First said its leader Paul Golding, 35, had also been arrested as he accompanied Fransen to the courthouse.

A police spokeswoman said a 31-year-old woman had been detained for questioning by detectives about an incident in Belfast on Wednesday.

Police said a 35-year-old man had also been arrested on Thursday and that he had also been detained over a speech at the same rally as Fransen in Belfast in August.

Trump’s sharing of Fransen’s anti-Muslim videos, posted on Twitter, provoked outrage in Britain last month, drawing a sharp rebuke from Prime Minister Theresa May and straining relations between two close allies.

An attempt by police to restrict Fransen’s use of social media - Twitter and Facebook - was rejected by the judge on Thursday.

Fransen was fined last month after being found guilty by a court in England of religiously aggravated harassment for shouting abuse at a Muslim woman wearing a hijab.

Her lawyer told Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday she would be pleading not guilty to the charges she faces in relation to the August rally.

Golding is a former senior figure in the far-right British National Party and founded Britain First in 2011.

The group describes itself as a “patriotic political party and street movement”. Critics denounce it as a racist organization.