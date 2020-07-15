Northern Irish police investigating murder of journalist make arrest

LONDON (Reuters) - Northern Irish police investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee said on Wednesday that they had arrested a 27-year-old man under the Terrorism Act.

McKee was killed in Londonderry last year, sparking outrage in the British province where a 1998 peace deal mostly ended three decades of sectarian violence that cost some 3,600 lives.

Northern Irish police said the man was being questioned at Musgrave police station in Belfast.