'Boris bus' maker Wrightbus put into administration: union

BELFAST (Reuters) - Wrightbus, maker of London’s red double-deckers and one of the Northern Ireland’s largest manufacturers, was placed into administration on Wednesday, trade union Unite said.

The company, whose Routemaster model was dubbed the ‘Boris bus’ due to its introduction while Prime Minister Boris Johnson was mayor of London, employs more than 1,300 people.

“They have told everyone they are redundant from today except for a skeleton staff to keep the lights on,” Unite Regional Coordinating Officer Davy Thompson told Reuters after a staff meeting with management. The company declined to comment.