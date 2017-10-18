FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain says chances of resolving Northern Ireland impasse 'not positive'
October 18, 2017 / 8:54 AM / 4 days ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The chances of Northern Ireland’s political parties restoring a power-sharing agreement in Northern Ireland are “not positive” and talks in the last few days have stalled, Britain’s minister for the region said on Wednesday.

Britain's Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire walks beween venues at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, Britain October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“If I had given evidence to this committee last week I might have indicated some momentum, more progress. That progress stalled at the end of last week,” James Brokenshire told a parliamentary committee. “Unless there is a renewed spirit of compromise then the outlook for imminent resolution is not positive. Time is running out.”

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Alistair Smout

