Britain says chances of resolving Northern Ireland impasse 'not positive'

LONDON (Reuters) - The chances of Northern Ireland’s political parties restoring a power-sharing agreement in Northern Ireland are “not positive” and talks in the last few days have stalled, Britain’s minister for the region said on Wednesday.

Britain's Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire walks beween venues at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, Britain October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“If I had given evidence to this committee last week I might have indicated some momentum, more progress. That progress stalled at the end of last week,” James Brokenshire told a parliamentary committee. “Unless there is a renewed spirit of compromise then the outlook for imminent resolution is not positive. Time is running out.”

(This story has been refiled to remove extraneous word from headline)