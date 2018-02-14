FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
World News
February 14, 2018 / 6:04 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Britain says still hope for Northern Ireland agreement after talks end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELFAST (Reuters) - Britain believes there is still a chance for Northern Ireland’s main parties to reach an agreement on restoring their devolved government, the minister responsible for the province said on Wednesday after talks concluded without an agreement.

“While substantive progress has been made, it appears this phase of talks has reached a conclusion. I would urge everyone to reflect on the circumstances that have led to this and their positions, both now and in the future,” Karen Bradley told reporters.

“The position of the UK government remains the same: devolved government is in the best interests of everyone in Northern Ireland and is best for the union. I believe the basis for an accommodation (between the parties) still exists.”

Reporting by Amanda Ferguson, writing by Padraic Halpin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.