World News
January 10, 2020 / 11:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Deadline is now for Northern Irish parties to accept deal to restore government, says UK

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (not pictured) inside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain January 8, 2020. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Parties in Northern Ireland should come together and accept a balanced deal to restore devolved government to the province, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, warning that the deadline was now.

Both the British and Irish governments have urged the parties to back a deal to restore the administration for the first time in three years or risk fresh elections in the British-run region.

