Deadline is now for Northern Irish parties to accept deal to restore government, says UK

LONDON (Reuters) - Parties in Northern Ireland should come together and accept a balanced deal to restore devolved government to the province, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, warning that the deadline was now.

Both the British and Irish governments have urged the parties to back a deal to restore the administration for the first time in three years or risk fresh elections in the British-run region.