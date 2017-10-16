FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Significant gaps remain in bid to restore Northern Irish power-sharing: UK PM May's office
#World News
October 16, 2017 / 3:21 PM / 4 days ago

Significant gaps remain in bid to restore Northern Irish power-sharing: UK PM May's office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Significant gaps still remain between parties attempting to restore Northern Ireland’s power-sharing administration, British Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said on Monday after she spoke with Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar.

File photo: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to Downing Street in London, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

May and Varadkar agreed in a phonecall that it was in the interests of everyone that the executive was restored, but differences remained over issues such as the Irish language. Northern Ireland has been without a devolved administration since its collapse in January, raising the prospect of direct rule being re-imposed from London.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
