UK's May to meet Bill Clinton to discuss Northern Ireland crisis

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet former U.S. President Bill Clinton on Thursday morning to discuss the political crisis in Northern Ireland, May’s spokesman said.

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton arrives in Downing Street for a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May in London, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

During his time as president, Clinton played a central role in brokering peace in the British province, where a power-sharing administration collapsed in January and opposing sides have since been unable to break the political deadlock.

Clinton traveled to Belfast this week to meet political parties and try to break the impasse.

“He and the PM wanted to take this opportunity to discuss Northern Ireland ..,” May’s spokesman said.

“Obviously work is ongoing in trying to reach a solution and to get the compromises that are necessary to get the devolved administration up and running again,” he added.

Earlier the British government minister for the province said the chances of reaching a deal there were “not positive”.

The meeting with Clinton is due to take place at 0830 GMT in May’s Downing Street office.