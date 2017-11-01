FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
November 1, 2017 / 12:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ireland says ongoing failure of Northern Ireland talks 'deeply concerning'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The continuing failure of Irish nationalists and pro-British Unionists to form a government in Northern Ireland is “deeply concerning,” Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said after Britain moved to directly set a budget for the region.

Britain’s minister for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire on Wednesday said he had no choice but to begin the process of setting a budget directly for the first time in a decade due to the failure of talks to form a devolved executive. [L8N1N73RN]

“Both Governments share the view that it is regrettable and deeply concerning that, eight months after the last Assembly election, a power-sharing Executive is not in place,” Coveney said in a statement.

“The non-functioning of the devolved institutions is not something which the Irish Government wants to contemplate.”

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans

