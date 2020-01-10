World News
January 9, 2020 / 10:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

Northern Ireland's DUP backs deal to restore devolved government

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Arlene Foster, Leader of the DUP, arrives at the count centre, Titanic Quarter, Belfast, Northern Ireland December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan

BELFAST (Reuters) - Northern Ireland’s largest pro-British party, the Democratic Unionist Party, said it believed the draft deal published by the British and Irish governments on Thursday provided a basis upon which the regional assembly can be re-established.

The two governments earlier urged all parties to back the draft deal to restore devolved government for the first time in three years or risk fresh elections in the British-run region if Monday’s deadline for agreement passes.

“Our party officers, assembly and parliamentary representatives considered the paper on Thursday. On balance we believe there is a basis upon which the Assembly and Executive can re-established in a fair and balanced way,” DUP leader Arlene Foster said in a statement.

Reporting by Ian Graham, writing by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below