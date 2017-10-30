FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British government extends northern Ireland talks deadline
#World News
October 30, 2017 / 10:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

British government extends northern Ireland talks deadline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELFAST (Reuters) - The British government on Monday extended by 24 hours a deadline for Northern Ireland’s main political parties to reach agreement on re-establishing a devolved regional executive and avoid London setting the region’s annual budget directly.

The pro-British Democratic Unionist Party and Irish nationalists Sinn Fein will continue talks on Tuesday aimed at restoring a power-sharing government, the British government’s minister for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire said in a statement.

He said progress had been made in talks on Monday and that he would reassess the position on Tuesday evening before deciding if London would move to impose a budget for the first time in a decade.

Reporting by Amanda Ferguson; Editing by Catherine Evans

