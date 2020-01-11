World News
British PM Johnson hails 'momentous' restoration of Northern Ireland institutions

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (not pictured) inside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain January 8, 2020. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday praised Northern Ireland’s political parties for reaching a “fair and balanced deal” after three years of deadlock and said the restoration of the region’s executive would improve lives.

“This is a momentous day,” Johnson said in a statement after Northern Ireland’s elected Assembly returned to work and swore in a First Minister and Deputy First Minister.

“As we begin a new decade, we can now look forward to a brighter future for all in Northern Ireland with an Executive that can transform public services and improve people’s lives,” he said.

