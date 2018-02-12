FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
World News
February 12, 2018 / 6:23 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

UK PM May sees possibility of restored government in Northern Ireland very soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELFAST (Reuters) - Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May said she asked political parties in Northern Ireland on Monday to make one last effort to restore devolved government and saw the possibility of a resolution to the stalemate very soon.

“I have urged (the parties) to make one final push for the sake of the people of Northern Ireland,” May told reporters. “It should be possible to see an executive up and running in Northern Ireland very soon.”

May traveled to Belfast on Monday in an attempt to persuade political parties to restore devolved government after 13 months of wrangling and avoid the introduction of direct rule from London.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.