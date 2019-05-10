UK PM May to talk to Northern Ireland's Sinn Fein in coming days: spokeswoman

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves church, as Brexit turmoil continues, in Sonning, Britain, May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will talk to Northern Ireland’s Sinn Fein in the coming days about efforts to restore the region’s devolved government, May’s spokeswoman said on Friday.

Representatives of Irish nationalists Sinn Fein and the pro-British Democratic Unionists resumed talks this week in their first attempt in more than a year to restore the government, which has been frozen since early 2017.

May also discussed the talks with the Democratic Unionist Party on Thursday.