Sinn Fein leader says UK does not have plan for restoring Northern Ireland's government

LONDON (Reuters) - Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said on Wednesday that the British government does not have a plan for restoring Northern Ireland’s power-sharing administration after holding talks with Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May.

“We can only surmise from the meeting with the British prime minister that the government here does not have a plan, doesn’t have a viable plan for carving a pathway to the restoration of the institutions,” McDonald told reporters after the meeting in London.

“We are disappointed that the government seems wedded to what they are calling a reflection period. We regard the opening up of any political vacuum as extremely dangerous.”