Sinn Fein says Northern Ireland talks have failed

BELFAST (Reuters) - Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein said on Wednesday that its talks with the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party aimed at re-establishing a power-sharing government in Northern Ireland had failed.

Michelle O'Neill leader of Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland, attends a fringe event at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, Britain, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“Sinn Fein is disappointed that after the last few weeks of negotiations that it has ended in failure,” Sinn Fein’s leader in Northern Ireland, Michelle O‘Neill, told journalists. “We did our best to be flexible.”

She called on the British and Irish government’s “to act urgently to deliver equality” in Northern Ireland following the failure of the assembly to deliver it, citing the terms of the 1998 Good Friday peace deal.