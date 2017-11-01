FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sinn Fein says Northern Ireland talks have failed
#World News
November 1, 2017 / 1:01 PM / in 2 hours

Sinn Fein says Northern Ireland talks have failed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELFAST (Reuters) - Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein said on Wednesday that its talks with the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party aimed at re-establishing a power-sharing government in Northern Ireland had failed.

Michelle O'Neill leader of Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland, attends a fringe event at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, Britain, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“Sinn Fein is disappointed that after the last few weeks of negotiations that it has ended in failure,” Sinn Fein’s leader in Northern Ireland, Michelle O‘Neill, told journalists. “We did our best to be flexible.”

She called on the British and Irish government’s “to act urgently to deliver equality” in Northern Ireland following the failure of the assembly to deliver it, citing the terms of the 1998 Good Friday peace deal.

Reporting by Ian Graham, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
