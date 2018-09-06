FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 11:11 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

UK government to cut pay of Northern Ireland deputies amid deadlock: source

1 Min Read

BELFAST (Reuters) - The British government is planning to cut the pay of members of Northern Ireland’s parliament in its latest attempt to break a political deadlock that has left the region with no government for 20 months, a government source said.

The executive - a central plank of its 1998 peace deal that ended three decades of sectarian violence - has been frozen since Irish nationalists Sinn Fein pulled out in January 2017, saying they were not being treated as equal partners by the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party (DUP). Repeated attempts to break the deadlock have failed.

Britain will cut the pay of Northern Ireland deputies by 7,000 pounds from November and by a further 6,000 pounds from February if no agreement is reached, the source said.

Reporting by Ian Graham; editing by Stephen Addison

