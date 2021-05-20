Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
World News

Portugal, Israel, and Gibraltar to be added to Northern Ireland green list

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELFAST (Reuters) - Northern Ireland’s devolved government agreed on Thursday to add Portugal, Israel and Gibraltar to its “Green list” for international travel, according to a letter to lawmakers seen by Reuters.

Those travelling to countries on the green list will have to take two COVID-19 tests, one before departure and one within two days of returning. Travellers from Portugal and Israel will also need a test on day eight after returning.

Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by Chris Reese

