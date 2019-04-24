British PM May to travel to Belfast for funeral of journalist Lyra McKee

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves church in Sonning, Britain April 21, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will travel to Belfast on Wednesday to attend the funeral of journalist Lyra McKee who was killed last week, May’s office said in a statement.

The 29-year-old reporter was shot dead in Londonderry on Thursday as she watched Irish nationalist youths attack police following a raid. Police said McKee was hit when a gunman opened fire in the direction of officers. The New IRA militant Irish nationalist group has apologized for the killing.