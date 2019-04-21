World News
Northern Ireland police release teenagers arrested after journalist killing

Flowers and a candle are left at the exact spot where 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead, in Londonderry, Northern Ireland April 20, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

BELFAST (Reuters) - Police in Northern Ireland on Sunday released without charge two teenagers arrested in relation to the killing of a journalist during a riot in Londonderry.

Lyra McKee, 29, an award-winning journalist who was writing a book on the disappearance of young people during decades of violence in Northern Ireland, was shot dead on Thursday as she watched Irish nationalist youths attack police following a raid.

“Two males, aged 18 and 19 ... have been released without charge,” the Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement.

