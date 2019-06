FILE PHOTO: A mourner wearing a Gryffindor scarf holds an order of service as she arrives for the funeral of murdered journalist Lyra McKee at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, Northern Ireland April 24, 2019. Brian Lawless/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Police investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Northern Ireland have arrested a 46-year-old man under counter-terrorism legislation, broadcaster Sky News reported on Thursday.

McKee’s killing in April by an Irish nationalist militant during a riot in the city sparked outrage in the province where a 1998 peace deal mostly ended three decades of sectarian violence that cost the lives of some 3,600 people.