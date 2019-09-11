Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Nissan’s car-crash CEO

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hiroto Saikawa is stepping down amid controversy over his pay. It has implications for the company’s rocky Renault alliance, and by extension for the French carmaker’s recent attempt to merge with Fiat Chrysler. Plus, is activist Elliott Management going soft on AT&T?
