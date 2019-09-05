Nissan CEO, others received excess compensation in violation of rules: source

FILE PHOTO: Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa attends a news conference to release first quarter earnings at the company headquarters in Yokohama, Japan July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - An internal probe at Nissan Motor Co has determined that Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa and multiple other executives had received excess stock performance-related compensation in violation of company rules, a source said on Thursday.

The source, who has direct knowledge of the matter, said the misconduct was disclosed at a meeting of Nissan’s audit committee a day earlier. Nissan’s board is set to meet later this month and consider disciplinary action, the source said, declining to be identified because the information is not public.