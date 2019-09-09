Nissan CEO Saikawa to step down on September 16

FILE PHOTO - Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa attends a news conference to release first quarter earnings at the company headquarters in Yokohama, Japan July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

YOKOHAMA (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co’s (7201.T) embattled chief executive will step down on Sept. 16 and will be temporarily replaced by Chief Operating Officer Yasuhiro Yamauchi, the automaker’s board chairman said on Monday.

“Saikawa recently has indicated his inclination to resign, and in line with his desire to pass the baton to a new generation of leaders at Nissan, he will resign on Sept. 16,” Chairman Yasushi Kimura told reporters.

The company said in a statement it aimed to find a permanent replacement by the end of October.