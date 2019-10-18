Nissan on recovery path, incoming CEO Uchida tells employees

FILE PHOTO:Nissan Motor Co. senior executive Makoto Uchida speaks to media at Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai, China April 16, 2019, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co’s incoming chief executive Makoto Uchida told employees in a video message on its internal website on Friday that his mission is to “restore business performance and regain trust in Nissan,” according to a transcript of the message viewed by Reuters.

“Nissan is on the right path for recovery... although it might be a gradual process,” Uchida said.

Named CEO earlier this month, Uchida is expected to formally take up the post by January 1, 2020.