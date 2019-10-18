Nissan on recovery path, incoming CEO Uchida tells employees

BEIJING (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co’s incoming chief executive Makoto Uchida told employees in a video message on its internal website on Friday that his mission is to “restore business performance and regain trust in Nissan,” according to a transcript of the message viewed by Reuters.
“Nissan is on the right path for recovery... although it might be a gradual process,” Uchida said.
Named CEO earlier this month, Uchida is expected to formally take up the post by January 1, 2020.
Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; editing by Jason Neely