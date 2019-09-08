Nissan's Saikawa says he wants to 'pass the baton' as soon as possible: Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa attends a news conference to release first quarter earnings at the company headquarters in Yokohama, Japan July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan (7201.T) Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa said he wanted to “pass the baton” to the next generation as soon as possible, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday, as speculation mounted he could announce his resignation from the troubled automaker.

Saikawa made the comment to reporters early on Monday, the Nikkei said. The business daily late on Sunday said he had already told some executives he plans to resign.