Dongfeng-Nissan JV says mid-term China sales plan has not changed

FILE PHOTO: The Nissan logo is seen at Nissan car plant in Sunderland, Britain February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

BEIJING (Reuters) - Nissan Motor’s China joint venture with Dongfeng has not made any changes to its mid-term China sales plan, a company spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday, responding to a report that it has cut its sales target.

“Dongfeng Motor Company Limited has not changed its mid-term China plan. We will study whether to change the plan based on the future market situation” the spokeswoman said.

Dongfeng Motor Company Limited is the joint venture between Nissan and Dongfeng in China.

Bloomberg reported earlier on Wednesday that the JV cut its 2022 China car sales target by about 8 percent, citing unnamed sources.

Reuters reported last year the Japanese carmaker plans to invest 60 billion yuan ($9.5 billion) in China over the next five years with its joint-venture partner as it seeks to become a top three automaker in the world’s biggest market.