FILE PHOTO: The brand logo of Nissan Motor Corp. is seen on a tyre wheel of the company's car at their showroom in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Nissan Motor sold 1.46 million vehicles in China last year, down 5.8% year-on-year, it said in a statement on Friday.

The Japanese automaker sold 168,917 vehicles in China in December, up 0.4% over a year earlier, it said.