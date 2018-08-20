Nissan to invest $900 million on new assembly plant in China: Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) will spend around $900 million to build a new auto assembly plant in China that will increase production capacity in the company by 30 percent, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.

A car with the Nissan logo badge is seen on display at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Nissan, which operates in China through a joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd (0489.HK), is in final stages of talks with its Chinese partner to build a new plant in Wuhan in Hubei province, the Nikkei reported without citing sources.

The investment in Wuhan, which totals 100 billion yen ($905 million), is expected to have an annual production capacity of 200,000 to 300,000 cars a year, the Nikkei reported.

New production lines will be added to a Dongfeng plant in Changzhou in Jiangsu province, which will increase capacity by about 120,000 passenger cars a year, a spokesman from Nissan told Reuters in response to questions about the Nikkei’s story.

In addition to Changzhou, Nissan is exploring the possibility of expanding production capacity in China, but no further details can be confirmed, the spokesman said.