Nissan's China sales slow in August when Toyota, Honda surge

BEIJING (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan Motor (7201.T) said on Thursday its sales in China fell 2.4% in August from a year earlier, while rival Toyota Motor (7203.T) and Honda Motor (7267.T) sales surged in the world’s biggest auto market.

Nissan is determined to boost sales in China as it struggles to fix problems from ousted leader Carlos Ghosn’s aggressive expansion drive.

It said it sold 126,592 vehicles in China in August, up 4.7% from the previous month as sales continue to recover from China’s coronavirus lockdown earlier this year.

Toyota sold 164,400 vehicles in China last month, up 27.2% from last year. Of the total, 20,700 came from its premium Lexus brand, which showed a 22.3% sales jump compared to a year earlier. Honda sold 148,636 units, up 19.7%.