Nissan finds misconduct in emissions, mileage data in Japan inspections

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) said on Monday it had discovered misconduct related to exhaust emissions and fuel economy measurements in final vehicle inspections at most of its factories in Japan.

The logo of Nissan is seen during the 88th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

The Japanese automaker said in a statement it had found that the testing environments for emissions and fuel economy were not in line with requirements, and that inspection reports were based on altered measurements.

Nissan said it would take appropriate action to prevent future occurrence.

