Nissan says 'extremely low awareness' of rules led to latest inspection misconduct

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co said on Wednesday that “extremely low awareness” of the seriousness of inspection standards and rules had led to improper procedures to measure exhaust emissions and fuel economy in vehicle models made in Japan.

Nissan in July admitted that sample test environments for emissions and fuel economy in final vehicle inspections at most of its factories in Japan were not in line with domestic standards, the second case in less than a year where misconduct was discovered in its inspection process.

The misconduct that Nissan admitted to in July does not impact vehicles exported overseas, as it applies to requirements intended specifically for the Japanese market.