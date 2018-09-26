FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 6:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nissan says 'extremely low awareness' of rules led to latest inspection misconduct

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co said on Wednesday that “extremely low awareness” of the seriousness of inspection standards and rules had led to improper procedures to measure exhaust emissions and fuel economy in vehicle models made in Japan.

The logo of Nissan is seen during the 88th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Nissan in July admitted that sample test environments for emissions and fuel economy in final vehicle inspections at most of its factories in Japan were not in line with domestic standards, the second case in less than a year where misconduct was discovered in its inspection process.

The misconduct that Nissan admitted to in July does not impact vehicles exported overseas, as it applies to requirements intended specifically for the Japanese market.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

