Renault shares fall on concerns over Nissan's emissions measures

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) fell on Monday, dragged down by a drop in the stock price of its partner Nissan (7201.T) after the Japanese firm said it would issue an explanation about its emissions measurement processes.

The Renault automaker company logo is displayed on the front of a car dealership in Bordeaux, France, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Renault stock was down 1.2 percent in early trading, the worst performer on France's benchmark CAC-40 index .FCHI.

Earlier on Monday, Nissan - in which Renault holds a 43 percent stake - said it would issue an explanation about its emissions measurement methods at 0800 GMT.

Japanese companies have admitted to several cases of data tampering over the past year, tarnishing the country’s reputation for high-quality, efficient manufacturing.