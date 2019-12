FILE PHOTO: The Nissan logo is seen at their booth at the Tokyo Motor Show, in Tokyo, Japan October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s markets watchdog said on Tuesday it has recommended that the country’s financial regulator fine Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) about 2.4 billion yen ($22 million) over the alleged underreporting of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s compensation.

The fine would cover a four-year period through March 2018, the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) said in a statement.