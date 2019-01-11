Nissan cancels lease on Ghosn's Tokyo apartment

FILE PHOTO - Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, attends at the Tomorrow In Motion event on the eve of press day at the Paris Auto Show, in Paris, France, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) has terminated the lease to ex-Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s luxury apartment in Tokyo, Ghosn’s legal team said on Friday, as the Japanese automaker cuts ties with the executive following his arrest in November.

Nissan confirmed it had sent Ghosn’s Japan-based legal team a termination notice on his residence in Azabu, one of Tokyo’s priciest neighborhoods, on Monday, the latest step in ending its relationship with Ghosn, who is facing financial misconduct charges in Japan.

In the wake of Ghosn’s arrest, the automaker is also planning to terminate other agreements under which it had been providing residences to Ghosn, a person with knowledge of the issue told Reuters, including the lease agreement on an apartment in Amsterdam.

In addition, it is no longer making payments on his residence in Paris, the person added on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Nissan was not immediately available to comment on the additional residences.

As chairman of Nissan, Renault SA (RENA.PA) and Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T), the globe-trotting Ghosn had access to a string of residences around the world, including additional homes in Beirut and Rio de Janeiro.

Tokyo prosecutors are expected on Friday to indict Ghosn on two new financial misconduct charges, adding to his legal challenges. Ghosn has denied all of the allegations against him.