Nissan has canceled lease on Ghosn's Tokyo apartment: Ghosn lawyer

A court sketch, drawn by Nobutoshi Katsuyama, shows ousted Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn during an open hearing to hear the reason for his continued detention, at Tokyo District Court in Tokyo, Japan, in this image released by Kyodo January 8, 2019. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) has canceled the lease to ex-Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s luxury apartment in Tokyo, Ghosn’s legal team said on Friday, as the Japanese automaker cuts ties with the executive following his arrest in November.

Ghosn’s Japan-based legal team received the notice this week, a member of the team told Reuters. Tokyo prosecutors are expected on Friday to indict Ghosn on two new financial misconduct charges, adding to his legal challenges.

Nissan was not immediately available for comment.