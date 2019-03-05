Ousted Nissan boss Ghosn says will fight 'meritless' charges: statement

FILE PHOTO - Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, gestures as he speaks during the presentation of the Renault's new Alpine sports concept car "Vision" in Monaco February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

(Reuters) - Carlos Ghosn, the ousted chairman of Nissan Motor, said he was innocent and committed to fighting the “meritless and unsubstantiated” accusations against him, according to a statement ahead of his expected release from prison on bail.

“I am extremely grateful for my family and friends who have stood by me throughout this terrible ordeal,” Ghosn said in the statement. “I am innocent and totally committed to vigorously defending myself in a fair trial against these meritless and unsubstantiated accusations.”