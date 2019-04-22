Ex-Nissan chairman Ghosn applies for bail over latest indictment

FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn accompanied by his wife Carole Ghosn, arrives at his place of residence in Tokyo, Japan, March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Carlos Ghosn on Monday applied for bail following his latest indictment over aggravated breach of trust, as the former Nissan Motor Co chairman fights his fourth indictment over financial misconduct.

Ghosn’s defense team filed the bail request shortly after the indictment was announced, a Tokyo court said in a statement.

The former executive faces three other charges including understating his income. He has denied all allegations against him and said he is the victim of a boardroom coup.