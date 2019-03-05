Tokyo court grants bail to ex-Nissan chair Ghosn after more than 3-month detention

FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, poses after the Renault's 2015 annual results presentation at their headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - A Tokyo court on Tuesday granted bail to Carlos Ghosn, the ousted chairman of Nissan Motor Co Ltd who is fighting charges of financial misconduct, after more than three months in detention, Ghosn’s lawyer said.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported that bail for Ghosn, who has been has been in custody at a detention center in Tokyo, was set at 1 billion yen ($8.94 million), and that he could be released as early as Tuesday.

Ghosn has been in custody since his initial arrest in late November over allegations he under-reported his compensation at Nissan for nearly a decade through 2018. He also has been charged with aggravated breach of trust.

The ex-chairman of Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors Corp and France’s Renault SA has denied wrongdoing.

The court decision comes a day after the head of Ghosn’s newly appointed legal team, said he was optimistic the detained executive could win bail with a promise to submit to surveillance.