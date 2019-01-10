Nissan board reaffirms commitment to alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi

FILE PHOTO: A car with the Nissan logo badge is seen on display at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan’s board remains committed to the carmaker’s alliance with Renault (RENA.PA) and Mitsubishi Motors (7211.T), it said after directors met to discuss the ongoing investigation into former chairman Carlos Ghosn and ways to bolster governance.

A board statement after Thursday’s meeting said it also decided on an interim process to determine executive remuneration and agreed to widen the scope of corporate decisions it would review to bolster governance.