Nissan hopes Renault will listen about Ghosn misconduct

FILE PHOTO - Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, attends the Tomorrow In Motion event on the eve of press day at the Paris Auto Show, in Paris, France, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

YOKOHAMA (Reuters) - Nissan’s (7201.T) Chief Executive said on Monday he hoped alliance partner Renault SA (RENA.PA) will listen to its explanation of financial misconduct by former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa, announcing a plan to improve the company’s governance in the wake of Ghosn’s arrest and ouster, also said the company did not have a deadline in mind on when to name a successor.

While Nissan ousted Ghosn days after his arrest, the Renault board at a Dec. 13 meeting reiterated its decision to keep him in office. Renault directors have yet to be given access to Nissan’s findings, which are being closely held by Renault lawyers.