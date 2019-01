FILE PHOTO: Jean-Dominique Senard, Michelin tyre maker Chief Executive Officer, delivers a speech at the start of the Michelin Guide 2019 award ceremony in Paris, France, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault’s (RENA.PA) board will be asked to appoint Jean-Dominique Senard and Thierry Bollore to replace departing Chairman and Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn when it meets later on Thursday, a French government spokesman said.

Senard and Bollore “will be presented this morning to the board of directors”, Benjamin Griveaux told Radio Classique.