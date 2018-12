FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn attends the Tomorrow In Motion event on the eve of press day at the Paris Auto Show, in Paris, France, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Nissan (7201.T) sued ousted chairman Carlos Ghosn’s sister on Tuesday in a Rio de Janeiro court for “unjust enrichment,” according to a judicial record seen by Reuters.

Brazilian-born Ghosn is accused of having underreported his income while leading the Japanese carmaker and diverting company funds for his personal use. He is being held in a prison in Japan.