TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) CEO Hiroto Saikawa said he would propose removing Chairman Carlos Ghosn at a board meeting on Thursday, citing serious and unacceptable incidents of financial misconduct.

Saikawa, addressing a news conference on Monday, also confirmed that Ghosn had been arrested.