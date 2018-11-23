Factbox: How Carlos Ghosn's pay compares with other top auto executives'

(Reuters) - Carlos Ghosn, one of the most celebrated leaders in the global auto industry, was ousted as the chairman of Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) on Thursday over allegations of financial misconduct including under-stating his income by around 5 billion yen ($44 million) over five years.

FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, attends a press conference on the second press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

Ghosn, who helms Mitsubishi Motors (7211.T) and Nissan’s French partner Renault (RENA.PA), is one of the most well-paid executives at global automakers, a Reuters analysis of company filings shows.

The following is a snapshot of the compensation packages earned by top auto executives in their latest financial year.

—————

MARY BARRA - $21.96 million

CEO of General Motors (GM.N)

(Consists of $2.1 million in salary, $10.7 million in restricted stock awards, $4.96 million in other compensation and bonus and $4.2 million in all other compensation)

CARLOS GHOSN - $16.9 million

(Comprises $8.4 million from Renault, $6.5 million from Nissan and $2 million from Mitsubishi)

JIM HACKETT - $16.7 million

CEO of Ford Motor Co (F.N)

(Comprises $1.34 million in salary, $10.37 million in restricted stock awards, $4.6 million in other compensation and bonus and $0.42 million in all other compensation)

BILL FORD - $15.6 million

Executive chairman of Ford

(Consists of $1.65 million in salary, $10.27 million in restricted stock awards, $1 million in other compensation and bonus and $2.71 million in all other compensation)

DIETER ZETSCHE - $9.8 million

CEO of Daimler Chrysler (DAIGn.DE)

(Comprises $2.29 million in salary, $3 million in restricted stock awards, $4.5 million in other compensation and bonus)

HARALD KRUEGER - $9.5 million

CEO of BMW (BMWG.DE)

(Comprises $1.71 million in salary, $0.2 million in restricted stock awards, $7.6 million in bonus and $0.02 million in all other compensation)

DAN AMMANN - $9.3 million

President of General Motors Corp (GM.N)

(Consists of $1.45 million as salary, $4.1 million in restricted stock options, $2.1 million in other annual compensation and bonus and $1.6 million as all other compensation)

ELON MUSK - Potential pay worth up to $2.6 billion

CEO of Tesla Inc (TSLA.O)

(Shareholders approved a compensation award potentially worth $2.6 billion. It includes no salary or cash bonus but sets rewards based on Tesla's market value rising to as much as $650 billion over the next 10 years, Reuters reported in March here)

CHUNG MONG-KOO - $4 million

Chairman of Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS)