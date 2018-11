FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, attends the Tomorrow In Motion event on the eve of press day at the Paris Auto Show, in Paris, France, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo District Court has decided that Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn and Representative Director Greg Kelly will be detained for 10 days, Kyodo News reported on Wednesday.

Ghosn was arrested on Monday after a Nissan internal investigation found he had allegedly engaged in years of wrongdoing, including personal use of company money and under-reporting earnings.