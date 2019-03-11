Tokyo court denies Ghosn's request to attend Nissan board meeting: NHK

FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn sits inside a car as he leaves his lawyer's office after being released on bail from Tokyo Detention House, in Tokyo, Japan, March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - A Tokyo court denied former Nissan Motor boss Carlos Ghosn’s request to attend the automaker’s board meeting this week, days after he was released from detention on a $9 million bail, national broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

Ghosn, who was detained for more than 100 days, applied to the Tokyo District Court for permission to attend Tuesday’s board meeting, as required under bail conditions, his lawyer Junichiro Hironaka told reporters.

He faces charges of under-reporting his salary by about $82 million over nearly a decade - charges he has called “meritless”.